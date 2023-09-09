Keller (shoulder) was reinstated off the 60-day injured list Saturday.

Keller recorded a 4.36 ERA in nine starts before suffering a shoulder injury in mid-May, though his combination of a 15.4 percent strikeout rate and a 19.9 percent walk rate arguably deserved far worse. He's worked as a reliever while on his rehab assignment, posting a 6.10 ERA and 1.65 WHIP in 10.1 innings, and figures to step into a low-leverage relief role over the final few weeks given that he isn't stretched out to start.