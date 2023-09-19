Keller was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday due to symptoms associated with thoracic outlet syndrome.

Keller dealt with symptoms of thoracic outlet syndrome earlier this season while on the injured list with a shoulder impingement, and those symptoms apparently resurfaced since being reinstated from the injured list Sept. 9. The right-hander will finish 2023 having pitched in just 11 games, and he had a 4.76 ERA, 1.94 WHIP and 31:45 K:BB over 45.1 innings. He's scheduled to hit free agency during the offseason, but the injury will cloud his outlook for 2024.