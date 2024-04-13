Keller is a candidate to be promoted from Triple-A Charlotte to join the White Sox rotation Tuesday against the Royals, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
This spot in the rotation will eventually belong to Mike Clevinger, but in the meantime, Keller looks like the favorite to start Tuesday. Keller gave up two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out five over five innings in his start Thursday for Triple-A Charlotte.
