Keller will be shut down for the season for workload reasons, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Keller pitched 165.1 innings this season, up from 140.1 last year. He wasn't able to come close to last season's 3.08 ERA, but his 4.19 mark this season was respectable enough. He again relied on a strong groundball rate (50.0 percent), as both his strikeout rate (17.2 percent) and walk rate (9.9 percent) were fairly poor.