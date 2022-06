Keller (2-8) earned a seven-inning win Saturday against the Athletics, allowing no runs on one hit while striking out six and walking three.

Keller was lights out Saturday, allowing only one hit across seven frames. He threw 57 of 97 pitches for strikes and picked up a season high six strikeouts in the game. It was the righty's second win of the year and his first since May 3, which was also a shutout. Keller will take a 4.30 ERA into his next outing.