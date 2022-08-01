site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Brad Keller: Start pushed back to Tuesday
Keller's next scheduled start will come Tuesday against the White Sox, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Keller was lined up to start Monday night, but the Royals decided to go with Daniel Lynch instead and push Keller back a day.
