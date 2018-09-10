Phillips (shoulder) is not in the lineup Monday against the White Sox, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Phillips is set to miss a fifth straight game as he continues to nurse a shoulder injury he picked up during a collision with the outfield wall last week. In his absence, Jorge Bonifacio is once again starting in right field, with Hunter Dozier serving as the DH and Alcides Escobar covering the hot corner.