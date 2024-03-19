Blanco is starting in center field Tuesday against the Giants.

Blanco returned to Cactus League play Sunday after suffering a mild calf strain last week, and he'll look to keep his hot streak alive against San Francisco. Blanco has registered six hits in 16 at-bats this spring while driving in one RBI and scoring three times, and the 30-year-old remains in the race for a bench spot on Kansas City's Opening Day roster.