Blanco went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Mariners.

Blanco was 1-for-2 on stolen base attempts in the game. The outfielder began the year in a bench role, but he's hit his way into starting four of the last five games with time at all three outfield positions. He's gone 7-for-17 (.412) since May 6. Blanco doesn't have much of a track record in a starting role, but he's slashed .293/.356/.439 with a home run, two RBI, 14 runs scored and 11 steals through 45 plate appearances this season as a speed-and-defense option. Blanco's increased playing time has primarily come at the expense of MJ Melendez and Kyle Isbel.