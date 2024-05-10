Blanco went 3-for-3 with a walk, a double, a two-run home run, four runs scored and two steals in Thursday's win over the Angels.

Blanco kicked off a four-run third inning for Kansas City with his first home run of the season and then led off the fifth with an infield single, eventually scoring a season-high four runs. It was Blanco's first three-hit performance of the campaign, and he's making the most of his sporadic playing time, batting .364 (8-for-22) over his last 12 appearances with eight runs and five steals in five attempts.