Blanco secured two stolen bases in Sunday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Rangers.

Blanco entered the game in the bottom of the eighth inning as a pinch runner for Vinnie Pasquantino, stealing both second and third base. The outfielder is now up to eight stolen bases this season and he's gotten three total swipes over the last three games. On the flip side, Blanco only draws the occasional spot in the starting lineup, limiting his upside as a stolen base option for fantasy managers.