Blanco went 0-for-1 with a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 7-1 win over the Rangers.

Blanco pinch ran for MJ Melendez in the seventh inning, swiping a bag and scoring on a Kyle Isbel single. The steal was Blanco's first since April 9, though he went 5-for-20 with two doubles and a walk over 11 contests between thefts. He has seen a little more playing time recently, though his starts often come when another outfielder needs a day off -- there's no obvious platoon situation emerging that would get Blanco in the lineup regularly. The speedster has six steals, no home runs, no RBI, eight runs scored and two doubles over 26 plate appearances this season.