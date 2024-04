Blanco stole a base as a pinch runner in Tuesday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Astros.

Blanco is tied for third in the American League with five steals despite logging just three plate appearances over eight games. He's also scored four runs. The 30-year-old is on the Royals' roster for speed and defense as a late-game replacement, but it's fair to assume he's not first in line to take a starting role if one of the team's other outfielders gets injured.