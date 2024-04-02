Blanco stole two bases and scored a run as a pinch runner in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Orioles.
This will be a familiar workflow for Blanco -- enter the game late and let speed do the rest. He ran for Kyle Isbel in the ninth inning, then stole second and third before coming home on a Mikael Garcia sacrifice fly. Blanco has logged just one at-bat over three contests so far. As a fourth outfielder, his playing time is likely to be minimal, but his speed off the bench offers a little intrigue in AL-only fantasy formats.
