Rangers' Dairon Blanco: Lands in Arlington
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rangers claimed Blanco off waivers from the Royals on Sunday.
Though Kansas City him expendable after signing free-agent outfielder Starling Marte, Blanco should be in good position to secure a spot on the Rangers' Opening Day roster. A right-handed hitter with exceptional speed, Blanco could profile as an ideal short-side platoon mate in the outfield for Evan Carter, a career .083 hitter versus left-handed pitching.
