Royals' Dairon Blanco: Starting Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Blanco (head) will start in left field and bat ninth in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Rockies.
Blanco made two plate appearances off the bench in Friday's contest -- his first spring action since he was hit in the head by a pitch in Sunday's game. The 32-year-old outfielder will now return to the starting nine and continue his pursuit of a spot on Kansas City's Opening Day bench.
