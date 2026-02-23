Royals' Dairon Blanco: Cleared of possible concussion
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Royals manager Matt Quatraro said Monday that Blanco has been cleared of a full concussion but will be limited to light activity over the next few days, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Blanco was struck in the helmet by a pitch during Sunday's Cactus League game against the Brewers. He will continue to be evaluated but appears to have avoided a serious injury. The speedy Blanco is competing for a reserve role with the Royals.
