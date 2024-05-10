Blanco went 3-for-3 with a double, a two-run home run and four runs scored in Thursday's win over the Angels.

Blanco kicked off a four-run inning for Kansas City with his first home run of the season and then led off the fifth with an infield single before eventually coming around to score a second time. The outfielder reached base four times in the contest while also swiping two bags and scoring a season-high four runs. Furthermore, it marked Blanco's first three-hit performance of the campaign and he's now batting .500 through six games in May with two RBI, six runs scored and five stolen bases.