Royals' Danny Duffy: Wins third straight
Duffy (3-1) allowed one run on five hits with five strikeouts and three walks across six innings to earn a victory against the Angels on Sunday.
The 30-year-old has been far from elite, but this was one of his stronger outings of the season, and he's now won three straight starts. Duffy began the season on the IL because of a shoulder injury, but in five outings, he is 3-1 with a 3.45 ERA. While he's had some trouble with walks, Duffy owns a 3.04 ERA in the last four contests. He also has a 1.40 WHIP and 23 strikeouts in 28.2 innings this year. Duffy will pitch again against the Yankees next Sunday.
