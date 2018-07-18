Royals' Eric Skoglund: Starts rehab assignment
Skoglund (elbow) will embark upon a rehab assignment, beginning with the Royals' Rookie-League team Wednesday.
Skoglund has been on the shelf since late May due to a left UCL sprain. He didn't require any sort of surgical procedure but is expected to need a bunch of outings at the minor-league level before returning to Kansas City's staff.
More News
-
Royals' Eric Skoglund: Shifts to 60-day DL•
-
Royals' Eric Skoglund: Won't require surgery•
-
Royals' Eric Skoglund: Sent to DL with UCL injury•
-
Royals' Eric Skoglund: Hit hard by Rangers on Friday•
-
Royals' Eric Skoglund: Tagged for six runs•
-
Royals' Eric Skoglund: Takes tough-luck loss versus Rays•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 17
The short week after the All-Star break eliminates the possibility for two-start pitchers,...
-
Predicting 2019's first two rounds
The All-Star break approaches, making now a perfect time to reflect and project. Scott White...
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
A preseason top 100 was sufficient then, but things have changed in half a season's time. Scott...
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart