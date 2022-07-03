Skoglund was activated from the 7-day injured list Tuesday and gave up two earned runs on four hits while striking out one over 1.1 innings Friday in his first appearance for Double-A Northwest Arkansas.

Skoglund opened the season on Triple-A Omaha's injured list, but he was assigned to Double-A at the conclusion of his rehab assignment, which included stops in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League and High-A Quad Cities. Given how poorly he fared in his Double-A debut, Skoglund will likely need to string together several quality outings for Northwest Arkansas before moving up to Triple-A.