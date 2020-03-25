Play

Skoglund (arm) was designated for assignment Wednesday.

The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the Royals to select Trevor Rosenthal's contract. Skoglund has been dealing with a tender arm this spring, and his expected timeline for being ready for game action is not yet clear. With a career 6.61 ERA in 109 big-league innings, he's unlikely to be in high demand on the waiver wire.

More News
Our Latest Stories