Skoglund (arm) is listed among the Royals' available relievers for Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Cubs, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Skoglund's inclusion on the lineup card suggests that he's back to 100 percent health after he was diagnosed last spring with a left arm injury. The 28-year-old, who is attending spring training as a non-roster invitee, is likely to begin the 2021 campaign as a member of Triple-A Omaha's rotation.