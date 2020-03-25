Skoglund (arm) was trending toward throwing off a mound when spring training was postponed, but was not nearing game action, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

He is dealing with some tenderness in his throwing arm, and it sounds like he was going to open the year on the injured list. The injury made Skoglund a long shot to break camp in the rotation, but the hiatus could give him enough time to get back to 100 percent and possibly stretch out to the point that he could be an option for the fifth starter's spot when play resumes.