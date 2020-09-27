Cordero is not in the lineup Sunday against the Tigers.
Cordero started the first three games after returning from the injured list Wednesday and went 4-for-10 with two homers, but he now finds himself on the bench for the second straight contest. Edward Olivares starts in center field for the Royals in the season finale.
More News
-
Royals' Franchy Cordero: Heads to bench•
-
Royals' Franchy Cordero: Good to go Friday•
-
Royals' Franchy Cordero: Exits with leg cramps•
-
Royals' Franchy Cordero: Goes deep twice against Cardinals•
-
Royals' Franchy Cordero: Returns from injured list•
-
Royals' Franchy Cordero: Undergoes hamate surgery•