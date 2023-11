Hampson signed a one-year contract with the Royals on Wednesday.

The deal is worth $2 million guaranteed, per Jeff Passan of ESPN.com. Hampson was non-tendered by the Marlins earlier this month despite posting a career-best .276/.349/.380 batting line over 98 games in 2023 while appearing defensively at shortstop, second base, third base and all three outfield spots. The 29-year-old should be a useful super-utility option for Kansas City in 2024.