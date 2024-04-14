Hampson went 2-for-5 with two stolen bases and a run scored in Saturday's 11-7 win over the Mets.

Hampson got the start in center field with the Royals facing lefty Sean Manaea. This was Hampson's first multi-hit game of the season, and he took advantage of the extra time on the basepaths to pick up his second and third steals. The utility man is batting .211 with one RBI, four runs scored and a double through 20 plate appearances, and he's also struck out 10 times. Kyle Isbel (.244) isn't hitting much better, but it's enough to keep both players in their current platoon situation.