Hampson is projected to be the Royals' main utility player this season, Anne

Hampson can cover a number of positions -- he's played everywhere but first base and catcher in his major-league career. Rogers notes it's likely Hampson won't have a single position, but could still come close to everyday playing time by providing cover around the diamond. He hit a career-high .276 with his second-base OPS (.729) last season with the Marlins, which is impressive given he spent his first five seasons with the Rockies, so his move to the Royals alone shouldn't end up having a negative impact on his play.