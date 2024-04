Hampson stole a base as a pinch runner in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Orioles.

Hampson has played in three of the Royals' four games so far, but he hasn't started any of them. The 29-year-old offers speed and defensive versatility off the bench, a role that is more valuable on the field than in fantasy. He is hitless through four at-bats, so he'll need to show more with the bat to have any chance to carve out a larger role.