Hampson went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, one RBI, one stolen base and one run scored in Thursday's 10-4 win over the Angels.
Hampson was one of five Royals with a multi-hit effort in the high-scoring win. The utility man continues to play in a short-side platoon role in center field, though he's also often entered off the bench this season due to his versatility. He's hit well when given the chance, batting .268 with no home runs, two doubles, three RBI, five runs scored and four steals over 43 plate appearances. Kyle Isbel continues to handle the majority of the playing time in center.
