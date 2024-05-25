Hampson went 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 8-1 win over the Rays.

Getting the start in center field and batting ninth with lefty Tyler Alexander lined up to be the primary pitcher for Tampa Bay, Hampson kept the line moving as he reached base three times, the second time he's accomplished that in his last six starts. Of late, the 29-year-old has mainly been used as a platoon partner for Kyle Isbel, and Hampson's been effective in that role -- on the season he's slashing .306/.359/.389 in 40 plate appearances against southpaws.