Play

Royals' Hunter Dozier: Likely transitioning to outfield

Dozier will likely serve as the Royals' primary right fielder in 2020, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

The Royals acquired Maikel Franco on Thursday, and he is likely to take over the primary third baseman role previously held by Dozier. Whit Merrifield will shift to center field to make room for Dozier in the outfield.

More News
Our Latest Stories