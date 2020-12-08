Dozier is expected to move back to third base for the 2021 season, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

The Royals just bolstered their lineup by signing Carlos Santana to a two-year, $17 million deal, and that means he will be the everyday first baseman going forward. This leaves the hot corner for Dozier, who played 28 games at first base, 20 games in the outfield and one game at third base in 2020. Dozier came up as a third baseman, so he should be able handle the move, although he projects as a below-average defender there.