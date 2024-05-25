Renfroe went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, one RBI, a stolen base and one run scored in Friday's 8-1 win over the Rays.

Renfroe did a little of everything in this contest. He's starting to find some modest success at the plate, going 7-for-27 (.259) with six RBI over his last nine games. The outfielder is slashing .164/.243/.291 with four homers, one steal, 19 RBI, 16 runs scored and five doubles over 148 plate appearances. Despite the poor numbers, Renfroe is still getting a majority of the playing time in right field over Dairon Blanco, Nelson Velazquez and Adam Frazier.