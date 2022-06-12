site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Jake Brentz: Transferred to 60-day IL
Brentz (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Sunday.
This is not surprising, as Brentz is on the shelf with a left flexor strain. He should be considered out indefinitely.
