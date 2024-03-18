Brentz exited the spring training game against the Brewers on Sunday with a trainer, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
It appears that Brentz may have injured his hamstring with him grimacing in pain. The pitcher had been having a rough spring with six earned runs allowed, eight strikeouts and 11 walks allowed in 4.1 innings entering the outing.
