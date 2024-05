The Royals activated Brentz (hamstring) from the 15-day injured list Monday and optioned him to Double-A Northwest Arkansas, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The hamstring injury which landed Brentz on the IL before the season is no longer an issue, but what is a problem is the 17 walks he issued over six rehab innings. Brentz will stay in the minors to work on ironing out his command problems.