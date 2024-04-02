Brentz (hamstring) thew a bullpen session Tuesday and remains on schedule, Byron Kerr of MLB.com reports.
Brentz was placed on the 15-day injured list last Thursday after suffering a Grade 2 hamstring strain in mid-March. In the bullpen session Tuesday, he threw 20-30 pitches with positive results.
