Brentz (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on Sunday.

Brentz has missed over a month with a Grade 2 hamstring strain, which follows Tommy John surgery in 2022 and a lat strain in 2023. Given the long layoff, the Royals are likely to ease Brentz back into action, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Pitchers can spend 30 days on a rehab assignment, so it's unlikely he's back in the majors until mid-May at the earliest.