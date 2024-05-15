McArthur allowed a run on two hits and struck out three without walking a batter over 1.1 innings to earn the save in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Mariners.

McArthur gave up a solo home run to Mitch Haniger in the ninth inning, but he was able to avoid any further damage. The right-hander has surrendered seven runs (six earned) over his last five appearances, and he's been tagged for four homers in that span. He's managed to convert saves in each of his last two outings despite the long balls. McArthur is 10-for-13 in save chances this year while adding a 4.58 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 21:3 K:BB through 19.2 innings. He does not appear to be in danger of losing the closer job yet, but it is concerning to see him give up so much hard contact.