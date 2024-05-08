McArthur (1-2) took the loss and blew the save Tuesday against Milwaukee, allowing three runs on three hits and a walk over one inning. He didn't log a strikeout.

For a second straight appearance, McArthur took the mound in the ninth with the Royals leading and surrendered a game-altering home run. This time, Willy Adames put the Brewers up 6-5 with a three-run home run that plated William Contreras and Gary Sanchez with two outs. Despite blowing back-to-back saves, fantasy managers shouldn't panic about McArthur considering he hadn't allowed a run in nine consecutive appearances prior to the stretch.