McArthur allowed two hits and struck out two without walking a batter in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Athletics.

McArthur allowed back-to-back singles to begin the ninth inning, but he retired the next three batters to secure his 11th save of the year. He's allowed multiple baserunners in four of his last six outings, but he's converted his last four save chances. McArthur is at a 4.35 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 23:3 K:BB through 20.2 innings this season.