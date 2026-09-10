McArthur (elbow) allowed three runs on three hits and no walks with one strikeout across two-thirds of an inning in a rehab appearance with Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday.

In his first game action since 2024 due to recurring right elbow injuries, McArthur got the first two outs of the seventh inning before surrendering a solo homer, then allowed the next two batters to reach and was lifted at 17 pitches (10 strikes). It's unclear how long the right-hander will spend on a rehab assignment after such a long layoff, but he still has time to rejoin the big-league bullpen before the regular season concludes.