Royals' James McArthur: Will see specialist
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McArthur will see a specialist after continuing to experience soreness in his right elbow, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
McArthur was sidelined for the entire 2025 season due to a right elbow injury, and while the hope was that he would return in early 2026, he had a setback in spring training and has been on the injured list since. The team could have more clarity on next steps for the right-hander after his meeting with a specialist.
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