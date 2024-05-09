McArthur picked up the save Wednesday against the Brewers after a perfect two-thirds of an inning.

The ball was handed to Tyler Duffey for the ninth, but after Duffey walked two batters and gave up a double to Brice Turang, McArthur was forced to step in and close the door. The save snapped McArthur out of a two-game slump in which he allowed five runs (four earned) and was charged with two blown saves and two losses. McArthur now has eight saves on the season, which is tied for the fourth most in the AL.