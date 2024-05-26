McArthur (2-2) allowed an unearned run on one hit over two innings, earning the extra-innings win over the Rays on Saturday.

McArthur gave up a two-out RBI double in the 10th inning that tied the game at 4-4, but the Royals took the lead for good in the 11th. May hasn't been an easy month for McArthur, who has given up eight runs (six earned) over 10 innings while converting four of his six save chances. He's at a 3.80 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 23:3 K:BB over 23.2 innings while adding 11 saves in 14 chances and one hold. McArthur's role as the Royals' primary closer isn't in doubt yet, but it's possible Carlos Hernandez could be a factor in the late innings eventually after recovering from a shoulder injury that kept him out for the first two months of the campaign.