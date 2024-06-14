McArthur (3-3) allowed a hit and struck out one in a scoreless inning to earn the win over the Yankees on Thursday.

McArthur rebounded from his previous outing, which saw him take the loss versus the Mariners on Sunday after allowing three runs (two earned) in two-thirds of an inning. He's kept runs off the board in four of his five outings in June, but he has just one save this month. For the year, he's at a 5.08 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 25:5 K:BB over 28.1 innings while converting 12 of his 16 save opportunities as the Royals' primary closer.