McArthur (elbow) was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday.
McArthur is still on the mend from offseason surgery on his right elbow, so this move isn't an indication of his progress after it was reported a few days earlier that he'd begin the year on the IL. The team has yet to reveal a timetable for the right-hander's return.
