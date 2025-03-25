Now Playing

McArthur (elbow) was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday.

McArthur is still on the mend from offseason surgery on his right elbow, so this move isn't an indication of his progress after it was reported a few days earlier that he'd begin the year on the IL. The team has yet to reveal a timetable for the right-hander's return.

