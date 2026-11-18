The Mariners acquired McArthur, Maikel Garcia and L.P. Langevin from the Royals on Wednesday in exchange for Bryce Miller, Logan Evans (elbow) and Jose Ferrer, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

After recovering from a third elbow surgery, McArthur returned to the Royals' active roster on the final day of the 2026 regular season but did not appear in that game. He saved 22 games for the Royals from 2023-to-2024, posting a 4.84 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 72:16 K:BB over 80 innings. McArthur succeeds more with grounders than strikeouts, and it's unclear how he'll look after his elbow problems, but the big righty has the potential to work his way into leverage situations in Seattle.