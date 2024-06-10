McArthur (2-3) allowed three runs (two earned) on two hits and two walks while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning to take the extra-inning loss versus the Mariners on Sunday.

McArthur's tumultuous pitch continued after a brief three-inning scoreless streak to begin June. He got into trouble in the 10th inning Sunday, allowing an RBI single to Julio Rodriguez and a two-run single to Cal Raleigh. The Royals nearly overcame it with another comeback push, but that fell short. McArthur has given up multiple runs five times this season, with four of those outings coming since the start of May. He's at a 5.27 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 24:5 K:BB through 27.1 innings while adding 12 saves in 16 chances. While he's generally kept decent control, he's giving up too much contact to be reliable, though the same can be said for a majority of the Royals' relievers.